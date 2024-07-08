CapitaLand India Trust Secures ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Capitaland India Trust (SG:CY6U) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has given CapitaLand India Trust a first-time ‘BBB-‘ rating with a stable outlook, highlighting its high-quality Grade A office portfolio in India’s top cities and strong demand for IT outsourcing services. Despite potential peaks in EBITDA net leverage, the Trust’s prudent management and robust capital structure are expected to support its financial stability.

