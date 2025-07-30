CapitaLand India Trust Reports Strong Financial Growth in 1H FY 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CapitaLand Investment Limited ( (SG:9CI) ) has issued an announcement.

CapitaLand India Trust reported a 9% increase in its distribution per unit (DPU) for the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared to the same period last year. The trust’s net property income grew by 14% in Indian Rupee terms, reflecting strong operational performance and effective management strategies. This financial growth highlights the trust’s robust market positioning and potential for continued stakeholder value enhancement.

More about CapitaLand Investment Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,204,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$14.49B

