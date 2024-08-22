CapitaLand India Trust Prices Notes for 2027

Capitaland India Trust (SG:CY6U) has released an update.

CapitaLand India Trust has announced the pricing of S$150 million in 3.70% interest notes, set to mature in 2027, under its S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance program. The proceeds from the notes, which are expected to be rated ‘BBB-‘ by Fitch Ratings, will be used to refinance existing debt and support CLINT’s business activities and working capital. These notes are slated for issuance on August 30, 2024, and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange shortly thereafter.

