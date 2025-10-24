CapitaLand Ascott Trust Holds Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CapitaLand Ascott Trust held an Extraordinary General Meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on 26 September 2025. The meeting was attended by stapled securityholders, proxies, and directors of the managing entities. This gathering underscores the trust’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders and maintaining transparency in its operations.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust is a stapled group consisting of CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust. It operates under the laws of the Republic of Singapore and is managed by CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. The group focuses on real estate investment and business trust management.

Average Trading Volume: 9,658,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$3.6B

