CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Issues Units for Divestment Fee

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT ( (SG:A17U) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited has issued 221,916 new units as a divestment fee for the disposal of a property located at 21 Jalan Buroh, Singapore. This issuance increases the total units to over 4.4 billion, reflecting a standard practice under their Trust Deed to pay divestment fees in units rather than cash, which aligns with their strategic financial management and market positioning.

More about CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on industrial, business space, and logistics properties. Managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited, it is part of the broader CapitaLand Investment Limited group, which is a leading global real estate investment manager with a significant presence in Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 7.61%

Average Trading Volume: 26,107

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.48B

