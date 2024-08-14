CapitaLand Announces Board and Committee Restructuring

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has announced board and committee changes effective from September 1, 2024, involving shifts in director roles and committee memberships. Key updates include Mr. Gabriel Lim Meng Liang transitioning to a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, and assuming a new role on the Audit Committee, while Mr. Anthony Lim Weng Kin takes over as Chairman of the Nominating Committee.

