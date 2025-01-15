Capital VC Limited Reports Net Asset Value per Share

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Capital VC Limited ( (HK:2324) ).

Capital VC Limited announced that as of December 31, 2024, its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.7384. This financial update may provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and market position, potentially impacting investor confidence and decision-making.

More about Capital VC Limited

Capital VC Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in Hong Kong under the name CNI VC Limited. It is involved in the finance industry, focusing on venture capital investments.

YTD Price Performance: 12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,232,628

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$75.62M

