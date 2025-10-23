Capital Small Finance Bank Appoints Bhavdeep Sardana as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Capital Small Finance Bank Limited ( (IN:CAPITALSFB) ) is now available.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Bhavdeep Sardana as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on its Board, effective from August 4, 2025. This strategic appointment, approved by shareholders via a postal ballot, is expected to leverage Sardana’s extensive experience in the agro-based food industry to enhance the bank’s governance and strategic direction over the next eight years.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 12.61B INR

