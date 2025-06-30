Capital Realm Financial Holdings Reports Significant Annual Loss

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) has issued an update.

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company experienced a significant loss of HK$155.8 million, largely due to net losses on financial assets and impairment losses. Despite a slight increase in other income, the overall financial performance reflects challenges in managing financial assets and credit risks, impacting the company’s operations and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 8,924,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$47.74M

