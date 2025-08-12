Capital Realm Financial Holdings Announces Strategic Cooperation with Life Tree Bioengineering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) has shared an announcement.

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has signed a letter of intent for strategic cooperation with Henan Life Tree Bioengineering Co., Ltd., a company specializing in cell research and biotechnological innovation. This potential partnership aligns with Capital Realm’s long-term objectives and could drive profit growth for both parties, though no formal agreement has been finalized yet.

More about China Investment Development Limited

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on strategic partnerships and investments to enhance its business development strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 949,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.81M

