Capital Realm Financial Holdings Announces Rights Issue Results

An update from China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ) is now available.

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, announced the results of its Rights Issue. The company received valid applications for approximately 1.53% of the offered Rights Shares, leaving a significant number of shares unsubscribed. To address this, the company has entered into a Placing Agreement with agents to place the unsubscribed shares. The outcome of this arrangement will determine the final size of the Rights Issue, with any unplaced shares not being issued. Investors are cautioned about the risks involved as the Rights Issue and Placing are subject to certain conditions.

More about China Investment Development Limited

Average Trading Volume: 822,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.91M

