Capital Metals Extends Ambeon Investment Option

Capital Metals plc ( (GB:CMET) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Capital Metals PLC has announced an extension of the option period for Ambeon Capital PLC’s strategic investment in the company. This extension allows Ambeon and its investors to potentially invest an additional US$2 million, with the company confident of finalizing the agreements soon. The extension is considered a related party transaction due to Ambeon’s substantial shareholding, and the terms are deemed fair by the company’s independent directors. This development is expected to enhance Capital Metals’ financial standing and support the advancement of its mineral sands project in Sri Lanka.

Capital Metals is a UK-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange, focusing on developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka. The project, located 220km east of Colombo, contains high-grade industrial minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. It is recognized as one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with significant potential for resource expansion. The company is committed to modern mining practices and aims to bring substantial benefits to Sri Lanka, including job creation and government revenue.

