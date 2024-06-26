Capital Metals Advances Despite Sheffield Setback

Capital Metals plc (GB:CMET) has released an update.

Capital Metals PLC announced that Sheffield Resources Limited has postponed its acquisition of a 50% stake in Capital Metals’ Eastern Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, opting instead to prioritize their Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine. Despite this, Capital Metals is exploring alternative non-dilutive funding options and advancing the project independently, aiming to retain full equity. The company is also gearing up for a drilling program expected to enhance the project’s value significantly.

