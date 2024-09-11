Capital Limited Mourns the Loss of Board Member

Capital Drilling (GB:CAPD) has released an update.

Capital Limited has announced the sudden passing of David Abery, their Senior Independent Non-Executive Director. Abery, who had been a key figure on the Board since 2017, was remembered for his respected contribution and will be succeeded by Michael Rawlinson as Interim Senior Independent Director. The company will communicate further Board changes following this unexpected event.

