Capital Jiaye Reports Mixed Mid-Year Financials

Beijing Capital Jiaye Property Services Co., Ltd. reports a marginal revenue increase and a significant decline in profits for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite a slight rise in revenue to RMB889.6 million, the company’s profit dropped by 23.7% to RMB47.0 million. The firm also expanded its managed area by 11.3% and saw a 47.4% surge in newly signed contracts.

