Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their special general meeting, with unanimous approval from independent shareholders. The meeting endorsed key agreements, including the Renewed Master Facilities Agreement, which involves significant financial commitments with Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

