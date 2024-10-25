Capital Industrial Gains Approval for Major Finance Lease

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at its special general meeting, allowing the company to provide significant finance lease credit facilities to Shougang Group Co., Ltd., amounting to RMB 3.4 billion. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial service offerings through direct lease and sale-leaseback services. The unanimous shareholder approval underscores strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

