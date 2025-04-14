Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Announces 2025 AGM Details

An announcement from Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited ( (HK:0730) ) is now available.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address key agenda items such as the receipt of the directors’ report and audited financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of retiring directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Additionally, shareholders will consider a resolution to authorize the directors to allot and issue shares, not exceeding 20% of the company’s total shares, during the specified period.

