Capital Industrial Completes Share Transfer Deal

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced the successful completion of a share transfer involving its subsidiary, Lyre Terrace Management, which sold approximately 0.43% of Shougang Century’s issued share capital to Redamancy.Z Holdings Limited. The deal, concluded at HK$0.863 per share, resulted in a total consideration of HK$7,288,898.00, and post-transaction, Lyre Terrace Management no longer holds any shares in Shougang Century. This transaction is not considered notifiable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, as the involved parties are independent of the company and its connected persons.

