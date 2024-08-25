Capital Group Ups Stake in Megaport Ltd.

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) has reported an increased stake in Megaport Ltd., now holding a total voting power of 7.92% with 12,640,254 common shares, up from their previous stake of 5.18%. This substantial change in shareholding reflects a strategic shift in CGC’s investment portfolio, as indicated by the notice of change in interests filed on August 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:MP1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.