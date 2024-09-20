Capital Group Adjusts Stake in JTC PLC

JTC PLC (GB:JTC) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in JTC PLC, crossing the notification threshold with a new total of 5.443933% voting rights, all attached to shares, amounting to 9,127,607 voting rights as of September 17, 2024. The Capital Group Companies manages these investments through a series of controlled undertakings, without holding any shares for its own account, the notification clarified.

