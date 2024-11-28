Capital Estate Limited’s Strategic AGM Announcements

Capital Estate Limited (HK:0193) has released an update.

Capital Estate Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting set for January 17, 2025, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on important matters such as director re-elections and share repurchase authorizations. The agenda includes granting the board the power to buy back up to 10% of its issued shares and the ability to issue new shares, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors interested in the company’s stock performance and future plans will find these developments noteworthy.

