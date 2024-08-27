Capital Estate Limited Announces Trading Halt

Capital Estate Limited (HK:0193) has released an update.

Capital Estate Limited has announced an immediate trading halt of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited starting from the morning of August 27, 2024. The suspension is in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement by the company that is expected to contain significant inside information, in line with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

