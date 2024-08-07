Capita plc CEO Invests in Share Vesting

Capita plc (GB:CPI) has released an update.

Adolfo Hernandez, CEO of Capita plc, has invested £188,258 of his own funds to cover tax liabilities following the vesting of the first tranche of his buy-out share award on August 5, 2024. A total of 2,509,709 shares were vested, increasing his total holdings to 3,159,709 Ordinary Shares, which represents 0.2% of the company’s issued share capital. The transaction was conducted outside of a trading venue.

