Capita plc Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Capita plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure following an acquisition or disposal by RWC Asset Management LLP. The transaction has resulted in RWC Asset Management LLP holding 10.9774% of the voting rights in Capita, down from a previous position of 11.9982%. This adjustment in voting rights could influence Capita’s decision-making processes and reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder positions within the company.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CPI is a Neutral.

Capita plc’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial position with weak income and cash flow performance. However, strengths in valuation and positive corporate events, such as contract extensions and insider purchases, provide some optimism. The stock’s technical indicators are mixed, limiting immediate upward momentum.

Capita plc is a UK-based company operating in the professional services sector, providing a range of consulting, digital, and software solutions to various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -8.13%

Average Trading Volume: 6,053,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £209.1M

