Capinfo Co. Unanimously Passes Key Resolutions

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1075) has released an update.

Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H has announced unanimous approval for the Share Consolidation and amendments to the Articles of Association during their recent extraordinary general meeting, with 100% of votes in favor of the special resolutions. The meeting, attended by the majority of board members but with some absent due to other commitments, solidifies key corporate structural changes.

