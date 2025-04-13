CapAllianz Holdings to Convene EGM Following Shareholder Requisition

CapAllianz Holdings Limited ( (SG:594) ) has shared an announcement.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has received a requisition notice from a group of shareholders holding at least 10% of the company’s shares, calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). The notice proposes the removal of two current directors and the appointment of three new directors. The board is required to convene the EGM within 21 days and hold it within two months. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares during this period.

Current Market Cap: S$18.41M

