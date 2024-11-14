CapAllianz Holdings Streamlines with Subsidiary Striking Off

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has announced the striking off of its dormant subsidiary, CWX Investments Pte. Ltd., as of September 2024. The move, which follows the full impairment of investments in CWXI, is not expected to significantly affect the company’s financial performance in the current fiscal year. This development underscores the company’s focus on optimizing its portfolio and streamlining operations.

