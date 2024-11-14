CapAllianz Holdings Boosts Oil Production in Thailand

CapAllianz Holdings Limited (SG:594) has released an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited is leveraging positive cash flow from existing wells to finance additional workovers in its Thailand onshore oil concessions, aiming to enhance production and efficiency. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its investment in the Phetchabun Basin, while maintaining transparency in its financial projections and expenditures.

