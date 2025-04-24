Capai PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Dukemount Capital ( (GB:CPAI) ) has issued an update.

Capai PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of shares by Mr. Adrian Crucefix. As of April 22, 2025, Mr. Crucefix holds 6.41% of the voting rights, down from a previous position of 8.85%. This change may impact the company’s governance dynamics and influence over decision-making processes.

More about Dukemount Capital

YTD Price Performance: 1666.67%

Average Trading Volume: 268,477,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £17.95M

