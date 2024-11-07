CAP-XX to Showcase Innovations at Electronica 2024

CAP-XX Ltd (GB:CPX) has released an update.

CAP-XX Ltd, a leader in supercapacitor technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Electronica 2024 in Munich alongside strategic partner SCHURTER AG. This event presents a key opportunity for CAP-XX to expand its market presence and engage with industry leaders in sectors like automotive and IoT. The collaboration with SCHURTER AG aims to provide advanced energy solutions, enhancing the company’s market reach and technological impact.

For further insights into GB:CPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.