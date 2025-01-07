CAP-XX Ltd Appoints New Interim CFO Amid Board Changes

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

CAP-XX Ltd ( (GB:CPX) ) has shared an update.

CAP-XX Limited announced the appointment of Ariel Sivikofsky as Interim Chief Financial Officer, with plans for a permanent role, bringing over 15 years of financial leadership experience. Additionally, Steen Feldskov will step down as Non-Executive Director after the upcoming Annual General Meeting, having significantly contributed to CAP-XX’s global sales channels and international presence.

More about CAP-XX Ltd

CAP-XX Limited is a leading company in the design and manufacture of thin, prismatic supercapacitors and energy management systems. Their products are used in portable and small-scale electronic devices, as well as in larger applications like automotive and renewable energy sectors, valued for their high-power density and energy storage capacity.

YTD Price Performance: 17.42%

Average Trading Volume: 149,276,168

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.48M

