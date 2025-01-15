CAP-XX Initiates First Shipment in Strategic Supercapacitor Partnership with SCHURTER

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from CAP-XX Ltd ( (GB:CPX) ) is now available.

CAP-XX Limited announced the first shipment of co-branded supercapacitor products to SCHURTER AG’s warehouse in Switzerland, marking a significant milestone in their strategic technology partnership. This collaboration, formalized in July 2024, focuses on developing innovative supercapacitor products for various industries, showcasing the partnership at the Electronica 2024 trade fair, with implications for energy storage solutions in automotive, IoT, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

More about CAP-XX Ltd

CAP-XX Ltd is a leader in the design and manufacture of thin, prismatic supercapacitors and energy management systems. These products are used in small-scale electronic devices and larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy, known for their high-power density and energy storage capacity.

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 168,173,284

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.33M

