Canyon Resources Schedules Shareholder Meeting

Canyon Resources Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held on 9 September 2024 in West Perth, Australia, urging them to vote via proxy if unable to attend. The company will not send out hard copies of the meeting notice unless requested, and has advised shareholders to consult their advisors for any necessary guidance. Shareholders are encouraged to update their communication preferences to receive electronic notices.

