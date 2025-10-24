Canyon Resources Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Canyon Resources Limited ( (AU:CAY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Canyon Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 25 November 2025, at The Park Business Centre in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms in advance and can submit questions prior to the meeting. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the Notice of Meeting in full and offers assistance for obtaining necessary documents.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canyon Resources Limited stock, see the AU:CAY Stock Forecast page.

More about Canyon Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,013,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$413.2M

Learn more about CAY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue