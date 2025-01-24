Canvest Secures Major Loan with Shareholding Covenants

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1381) ) is now available.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. has entered into a facility agreement with several financial institutions for a term loan of HK$2,222,500,000 and RMB820,000,000. The agreement includes specific performance covenants requiring the controlling shareholders to maintain a minimum shareholding percentage, and failing to do so could trigger mandatory prepayment. This move is significant as it impacts the company’s financial structuring and emphasizes the controlling shareholders’ commitment, potentially affecting investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on waste-to-energy projects and services. The company is dedicated to providing solutions that convert waste into energy, thereby addressing environmental concerns and contributing to sustainable development.

YTD Price Performance: 0.89%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.4B

For a thorough assessment of 1381 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.