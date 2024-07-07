Canvest Potential Privatization Underway

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1381) has released an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. may soon go private as Grandblue Investment Hongkong Limited explores a pre-conditional privatization offer, which would lead to the delisting of Canvest from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The proposed cash offer, which has not been finalized and has no certainty of proceeding, is currently set at an indicative price of HK$4.90 per share. Grandblue’s potential privatization is dependent on various pre-conditions and conditions, including a capital injection by affiliated entities, which may be time-consuming and have yet to be satisfied.

For further insights into HK:1381 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.