Canvest Group Announces Scheme Document Delay

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1381) has released an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. has announced an extension for distributing its Scheme Document, necessary for the proposed privatisation by GRANDBLUE INVESTMENT HONGKONG LIMITED, due to unmet Pre-Conditions. The new deadline for the document dispatch is now set to a maximum date of 24 July 2025, or seven days after all Pre-Conditions are satisfied, whichever comes first. Shareholders are advised to exercise caution and consult professional advice when dealing with the company’s securities during this period.

