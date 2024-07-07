Canvest Eyeing Privatisation Amid Acquisition Proposal

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1381) has released an update.

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co. Ltd. has announced that Grandblue Environment is considering a pre-conditional privatisation proposal to acquire the company, potentially leading to its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The indicative offer price is HK$4.90 per share, but the terms are not final and the privatisation is subject to certain pre-conditions and approvals. The company will provide monthly updates on the progress of this potential acquisition.

