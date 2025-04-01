Canuc Resources Secures $2.27 Million in Private Placement to Bolster Expansion

Canuc Resources ( (TSE:CDA) ) has issued an announcement.

Canuc Resources Corporation has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement financing, raising $2,270,000 through the issuance of 22,700,000 units. The funds will be used to complete the acquisition of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and to further explore and develop Canuc’s existing and new assets. This strategic move is expected to enhance Canuc’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the resource exploration industry.

More about Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, founded in 1952, is a junior resource company primarily engaged in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company focuses on the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico, which shows potential for silver, gold, and copper mineralization. Additionally, Canuc generates revenue from its MidTex Energy Project in Texas, USA, where it has interests in natural gas production.

YTD Price Performance: 41.67%

Average Trading Volume: 59,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$12M

