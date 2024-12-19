Canterra Minerals Expands Private Placement to $4.6M

Canterra Minerals (TSE:CTM) has released an update.

Canterra Minerals has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement to $4.6 million due to strong investor demand. The funds will be used for exploration projects in central Newfoundland and for general corporate purposes. This move highlights Canterra’s commitment to advancing its mineral exploration endeavors.

