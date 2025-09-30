Canterbury Resources Advances Deep Drilling at Briggs Copper Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Canterbury Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CBY) ) is now available.

Canterbury Resources Limited has announced progress in its deep drilling and scoping study at the Briggs Copper Project in Central Queensland. The drilling, which aims to reach a depth of 900 meters, has so far reached 414 meters, with promising indications of porphyry-style copper mineralization. The project is partially funded by a grant from the Queensland Government, and the data collected will aid in resource expansion and metallurgical studies. The scoping study, nearing completion, will provide insights into the project’s economic and development potential, potentially transforming Canterbury’s standing in the copper mining sector.

More about Canterbury Resources Ltd.

Canterbury Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper resources. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in Australia, with a significant emphasis on the Briggs Copper Project in Central Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 237,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.77M

