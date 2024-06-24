Canterbury Director Boosts Shareholding

Canterbury Resources Ltd. (AU:CBY) has released an update.

John Anderson, a director at Canterbury Resources Limited, has increased his indirect holdings in the company through an off-market purchase of 76,000 shares at $0.045 each. The transaction, dated 21 June 2024, raised his total indirect shareholding to 8,525,369 shares, with no changes to his options holdings. No director’s interests in contracts were reported, and the trade did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

