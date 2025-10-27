CanSino Biologics Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ).

CanSino Biologics Inc. has established an Audit Committee to enhance its governance structure and ensure effective oversight and management by the board of directors. This move is aimed at improving the company’s internal control systems, facilitating communication with external audit firms, and assessing risks related to significant investments. The committee will consist of non-executive directors, with a majority being independent, to ensure unbiased supervision and verification of audits.

More about CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, primarily engaged in the development and production of vaccines. The company focuses on providing innovative vaccine solutions to address global health challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.13B

