CanSino Biologics Proposes Governance Restructuring

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ) has issued an update.

CanSino Biologics Inc. has announced significant changes to its corporate governance structure, including the proposed cancellation of its Board of Supervisors and amendments to its Articles of Association and corporate governance rules. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance standards and streamline operations, with the audit committee taking over the functions of the Board of Supervisors. The proposed changes are subject to approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

More about CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of vaccines. The company operates within the pharmaceutical industry, with a market focus on innovative vaccine products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.13B

