CanSino Biologics Enhances Governance with New Committee

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ) has provided an update.

CanSino Biologics Inc. has established a Remuneration and Assessment Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure. This committee is responsible for evaluating the performance and remuneration of directors and senior management, which is expected to improve transparency and accountability within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6185) stock is a Hold with a HK$41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H stock, see the HK:6185 Stock Forecast page.

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in the People’s Republic of China. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines for various infectious diseases, aiming to address global health challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.13B

