CanSino Biologics Begins Polio Vaccine Trials in Indonesia

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H (HK:6185) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CanSino Biologics Inc. has launched a Phase I/II clinical trial for its new Recombinant Poliomyelitis Vaccine, CS-2036, in Indonesia, marking the enrollment of its first patient. The vaccine, designed with advanced protein structure and virus-like particle technology, aims to provide a safe and effective polio immunization option without using live viruses. This development aligns with WHO’s recommendations for future polio vaccines, promising potential growth for the company’s market influence.

For further insights into HK:6185 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.