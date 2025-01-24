Canopy Growth to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Canopy Growth ( (TSE:WEED) ) has shared an update.

Canopy Growth Corporation announced it will release its third-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on February 7, 2025. The company will hold an audio webcast following the release, which will be hosted by CEO Luc Mongeau and CFO Judy Hong. This announcement is a crucial moment for stakeholders to assess the company’s performance and strategic direction, particularly given its significant operations in multiple international markets and its strategic positioning in the U.S. THC market.

More about Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading cannabis company committed to enhancing lives through its innovative products. The company operates a variety of owned and licensed brands such as Tweed, 7ACRES, and DOJA, and serves medical cannabis patients in countries including Canada, Germany, Poland, and Australia. They also have a stake in the U.S. THC market with interests in Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands, and Jetty Extracts.

YTD Price Performance: -23.61%

Average Trading Volume: 5,921,732

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $274.6M

