Canopy Growth Hails German Cannabis Legalization

Canopy Growth Corporation celebrates a major milestone with Germany’s recent legalization of cannabis, which is expected to significantly boost the medical cannabis market. The change, effective April 1, 2024, will allow Canopy Growth to enhance its position in Germany, leveraging its Storz & Bickel vaporizer brand and Canopy Medical products. This development is seen as a win for both consumer freedom and medical access, with the company poised to become a top player in the German market.

