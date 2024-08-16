Canopy Growth CEO Set to Retire, Successor Search Begins

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has released an update.

Canopy Growth Corporation, a leading cannabis company, announced the retirement of CEO David Klein, effective at the end of the fiscal year 2025. The company has started a comprehensive search for a successor, aiming to find a candidate with the right skills to propel the company’s growth. Klein’s leadership has been pivotal in setting Canopy Growth’s strategic direction and improving financial metrics, including a significant increase in gross profit.

